The Promised Podcast: That War
PART 1: How we ought to regard the momentous Six Day War, the fiftieth anniversary of which we mark this week
Allison, Don and Noah discuss how we ought to regard the momentous Six Day War, the fiftieth anniversary of which we mark this week
The Promised Podcast is an inside view of how Israel can warm your heart and make your blood boil. It’s a radio show by a journalist, a professor and an NGO guy who live in and love Israel even though it drives them crazy, and who each week discuss the latest in Israeli politics, culture and society. The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.
