StreetWise Hebrew Podcast: For the Believers and Britney Fans

Click here for more StreetWise Hebrew Podcast episodes

If you have ever been to Israel, surely you have heard ‘ta’amin li’, believe me, used by virtually every salesmen who confidently declares that their offered price is the best in the world. The root of the word can be expressed in a plethora of ways, so host Guy Sharett teaches us how. You better believe that Britney makes an appearance.

skip - swhbrit

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Words and expressions discussed:

Ma’azinim yekarim sheli – My dear listeners – מאזינים יקרים שלי

Leha’amin – To believe – להאמין

Amen – So be it – אמן

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

Halvai amen – May it be like this – הלוואי אמן

Tamut halvai amen – May you die! (sl.) – תמות הלוואי אמן

Amen she… – I wish that… – אמן ש...

Amen she-hakol yistader – May everything turn out fine – אמן שהכל יסתדר

Emuna be… – Belief in… – אמונה ב–

Ani ma'amin she... – I believe that… – אני מאמין ש...

Ani ma'amin ba – I believe in her – אני מאמין בה

Achshav kshe-lo notar yoter be-ma le'haamin – Now, when there's nothing left to believe in – עכשיו, כשלא נותר יותר במה להאמין

Ta'amin li – Believe me – תאמין לי

Leha’amin le – To believe someone – להאמין ל–

Ta'amin li, ze mehir tov – Believe me, this is a good price – תאמין לי, זה מחיר טוב

Ani ma'amin/a lecha – I believe you – אני מאמין/מאמינה לך

Ani lo ma'amina (an’lo ma’amina) – I don't believe it – אני לא מאמינה) אנ’לא מאמינה)

Ani od/adayin ma'amin/ma'amina – I still believe – אני עוד/עדיין מאמין/מאמינה

Ve-ata od ma'amin lo? – And you still believe him? – ?ואתה עוד מאמין לו

Lo ma'aminim? Nasu be'atsmechem – If you guys don't believe it, try it yourselves. – לא מאמינים? נסו בעצמכם

Lo ta’amin/ta’amini/ta’aminu ma kara – You won't believe what happened – לא תאמין/תאמיני/תאמינו מה קרה

Yagata umatsata ta'amin – If you work hard, you’ll succeed – יגעת ומצאת, תאמין

Hu imen mishehu – He trained someone – הוא אימן מישהו

Hu uman – He was trained – הוא אוּמן

Hu Hit'amen – He exercised – הוא התאמן