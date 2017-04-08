The Promised Podcast: Exhibiting Confusion

PART 3: What does Passover, this most political of all holidays, tells us about how to seek our own, modern-day redemption?

One of the potluck meetings held before the Passover seder at Holot, where asylum seekers were encouraged to share their personal stories, on April 15, 2016.
One of the potluck gatherings held before the seder at Holot. Asylum seekers were encouraged to share their personal stories. Eliyahu Hershkovitz

“In every generation, one must see oneself as having personally left Egypt,” we’re told on Passover. Allison, Noah and Tel Aviv Review co-host Gilad Halpern discuss what this most political of all holidays tells us about how to seek our own, modern-day redemption?

The Promised Podcast is straight talk about Israeli politics, culture, society, economy, and all the rest, with passion, without propaganda, once a week. There's also some killer music by up-and-coming Israeli musicians thrown in for good measure! The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.

