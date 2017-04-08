The Promised Podcast: Exhibiting Confusion
PART 3: What does Passover, this most political of all holidays, tells us about how to seek our own, modern-day redemption?
“In every generation, one must see oneself as having personally left Egypt,” we’re told on Passover. Allison, Noah and Tel Aviv Review co-host Gilad Halpern discuss what this most political of all holidays tells us about how to seek our own, modern-day redemption?
The Promised Podcast is straight talk about Israeli politics, culture, society, economy, and all the rest, with passion, without propaganda, once a week. There's also some killer music by up-and-coming Israeli musicians thrown in for good measure! The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.
