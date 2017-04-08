The Promised Podcast: Exhibiting Confusion

Click here for more Promised Podcast episodes

“In every generation, one must see oneself as having personally left Egypt,” we’re told on Passover. Allison, Noah and Tel Aviv Review co-host Gilad Halpern discuss what this most political of all holidays tells us about how to seek our own, modern-day redemption?

skip - pp3

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Listen to the full show

The Promised Podcast is straight talk about Israeli politics, culture, society, economy, and all the rest, with passion, without propaganda, once a week. There's also some killer music by up-and-coming Israeli musicians thrown in for good measure! The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.