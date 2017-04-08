The Promised Podcast: A Settlement for the New Millennium
PART 2: Israel’s security cabinet voted to build the first new settlement in over twenty years, after Trump asked not to. What’s behind the odd timing of this odd decision?
Allison, Noah and Tel Aviv Review co-host Gilad Halpern discuss Israel’s security cabinet vote to build the first new settlement in over twenty years, after US President Trump asked not to. What’s behind the odd timing of this odd decision?
The Promised Podcast is straight talk about Israeli politics, culture, society, economy, and all the rest, with passion, without propaganda, once a week. There's also some killer music by up-and-coming Israeli musicians thrown in for good measure! The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.
