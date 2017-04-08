The Promised Podcast: Press, Under Stress and Duress

PART 1: Israel’s government almost toppled because of a dispute over public broadcasting? Really? Really? Is the issue freedom of the press itself, as Netanyahu’s critics claim?

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (left) with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting on February 1, 2016.
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (left) with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting on February 1, 2016. Amit Shaabi

Allison, Noah and Tel Aviv Review co-host Gilad Halpern discuss how Israel’s government almost toppled because of a dispute over public broadcasting? Really? Really? Is the issue freedom of the press itself, as Netanyahu’s critics claim?

The Promised Podcast is straight talk about Israeli politics, culture, society, economy, and all the rest, with passion, without propaganda, once a week. There's also some killer music by up-and-coming Israeli musicians thrown in for good measure! The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.

