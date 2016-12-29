The Promised Podcast: We Dreamed We Were Farmers

Part 3: We mull over the government’s decision to prop up agriculture with tax payer shekels, and why we should grow stuff at home that is cheaper to import.

Farmers protest in front of the Knesset over water prices, December 19, 2016. Emil Salman

Part 3: We discuss UN Security Council Resolution 2334 calling Israeli settlements illegal, America’s failure to scuttle it, and the righteous apoplexy of Israel’s official response.

The Promised Podcast is an inside view of how Israel can warm your heart and make your blood boil. It’s a radio show by a journalist, a professor and an NGO guy who live in and love Israel even though it drives them crazy, and who each week discuss the latest in Israeli politics, culture and society. The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.

