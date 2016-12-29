The Promised Podcast: The Donalds (Futterman and Trump) Agree

Part 2: We recount Don’s shocking assertion that he agrees with US President-Elect Donald Trump: The American Embassy should be moved to Jerusalem – are we in some sort of political bizzaro world?

comments Print Subscribe now
People walk past signs bearing the name of U.S. President-elect Republican Donald Trump in Tel Aviv, Nov. 14, 2016.
People walk past signs bearing the name of U.S. President-elect Republican Donald Trump in Tel Aviv, Nov. 14, 2016. Baz Ratner/Reuters

Click here for more Promised Podcast episodes

Part 2: We recount Don’s shocking assertion that he agrees with US President-Elect Donald Trump: The American Embassy should be moved to Jerusalem – are we in some sort of political bizzaro world?

Listen to the full show

The Promised Podcast is an inside view of how Israel can warm your heart and make your blood boil. It’s a radio show by a journalist, a professor and an NGO guy who live in and love Israel even though it drives them crazy, and who each week discuss the latest in Israeli politics, culture and society. The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

2016 in Photos
Click, pick and share your picture of the year