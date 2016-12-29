The Promised Podcast: A Parting Gift - UN Security Council Resolution 2334

Part 1: We discuss UN Security Council Resolution 2334 calling Israeli settlements illegal, America’s failure to scuttle it, and the righteous apoplexy of Israel’s official response.

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad H. Mansour greets Spanish envoy Roman Oyarzun Marchesi, president of the Security Council for December, ahead of the December 23, 2016, vote on Israeli settlements.
Palestinian UN envoy Riyad H. Mansour greets Spanish envoy Roman Oyarzun Marchesi, president of the Security Council for December, ahead of the December 23, 2016, vote on Israeli settlements. Manuel Elias, AFP / UN

The Promised Podcast is an inside view of how Israel can warm your heart and make your blood boil. It’s a radio show by a journalist, a professor and an NGO guy who live in and love Israel even though it drives them crazy, and who each week discuss the latest in Israeli politics, culture and society. The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.

