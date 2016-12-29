The Promised Podcast: A Parting Gift - UN Security Council Resolution 2334
Part 1: We discuss UN Security Council Resolution 2334 calling Israeli settlements illegal, America’s failure to scuttle it, and the righteous apoplexy of Israel’s official response.
Click here for more Promised Podcast episodes
Part 1: We discuss UN Security Council Resolution 2334 calling Israeli settlements illegal, America’s failure to scuttle it, and the righteous apoplexy of Israel’s official response.
The Promised Podcast is an inside view of how Israel can warm your heart and make your blood boil. It’s a radio show by a journalist, a professor and an NGO guy who live in and love Israel even though it drives them crazy, and who each week discuss the latest in Israeli politics, culture and society. The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now