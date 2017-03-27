The Promised Podcast: Hem-Line Politics

Click here for more Promised Podcast episodes

Allison, Don & Noah discuss the brouhaha, hullaballo and rumpus over Knesset guards denying entrance to Parliamentary aides whose dresses were judged too short; is this decorum or just a reduction ad absurdum of the patriarchy?

