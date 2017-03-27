The Promised Podcast: 675 Kilometers North
Part 1: Allison, Don & Noah mull over the human tragedy of Aleppo, and what Israelis are saying (or not saying) and doing (or not doing) about it.
The Promised Podcast is an inside view of how Israel can warm your heart and make your blood boil. It’s a radio show by a journalist, a professor and an NGO guy who live in and love Israel even though it drives them crazy, and who each week discuss the latest in Israeli politics, culture and society. The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.
