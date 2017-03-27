The Promised Podcast: 675 Kilometers North

Part 1: Allison, Don & Noah mull over the human tragedy of Aleppo, and what Israelis are saying (or not saying) and doing (or not doing) about it.

comments Print Subscribe now
A still image from a video taken over eastern Aleppo, December 15, 2016.
A still image from a video taken over eastern Aleppo, December 15, 2016. Syria Syrian Army/Handout via Reuters TV

Click here for more Promised Podcast episodes

Allison, Don & Noah mull over the human tragedy of Aleppo, and what Israelis are saying (or not saying) and doing (or not doing) about it.

Listen to the full show

The Promised Podcast is an inside view of how Israel can warm your heart and make your blood boil. It’s a radio show by a journalist, a professor and an NGO guy who live in and love Israel even though it drives them crazy, and who each week discuss the latest in Israeli politics, culture and society. The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral