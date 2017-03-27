The Promised Podcast: You Can Choose Your Friends, but You Can’t Choose Your Ambassador!

Click here for more Promised Podcast episodes

Allison, Don & Noah ask how we should regard David Friedman, President-Elect Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Israel, who supports the occupation, opposes a two-state solution, and has called leftists “worse than Kapos,” the poor saps forced to give a hand to the Nazis.

skip - Allison, Don & Noah ask how we should regard David Friedman.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Listen to the full show

The Promised Podcast is an inside view of how Israel can warm your heart and make your blood boil. It’s a radio show by a journalist, a professor and an NGO guy who live in and love Israel even though it drives them crazy, and who each week discuss the latest in Israeli politics, culture and society. The show is hosted by Allison Kaplan Sommer, Don Futterman, and Noah Efron