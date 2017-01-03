Hebrew Rain in Spain
Ibn Gabirol on the allure of winter’s landscape
[Winter Kept its Vow] / Solomon Ibn Gabirol
Winter kept its vow
fulfilled its promise to the lily of the valley.
A summer day had waited all through winter.
Then the lightning came, proclaiming
That the earth had given painless birth
and that her babes were nursing at the breasts of clouds.
Look how the earth is laughing, look how soft
her cheeks, just yesterday so hard.
The beds are draped in coats woven of threads
of white and red, interwoven by the clouds of heaven,
To the eye, they look like bits of gold,
their backs resemble jaspers.
The pigeon, crane and swallow rise and boast
That they are better than the doves of the canals.
When they cock their heads and start to hop,
you almost think their feet are caught in chains,
And when the splendid sunlight shines on them,
they seem to put on colored neck rings.
From “Vulture in a Cage: Poems by Solomon Ibn Gabirol,” translated from Hebrew and introduced by Raymond P. Scheindlin, Archipelago Books, 2016. Reprinted by permission of the publisher
Here is a reason to feel optimistic about everything: It finally rained in Israel and plentifully, so the landscape is looking lush, despite depredations of drought and fire
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now