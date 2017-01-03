Hebrew Rain in Spain

[Winter Kept its Vow] / Solomon Ibn Gabirol

Winter kept its vow

fulfilled its promise to the lily of the valley.

A summer day had waited all through winter.

Then the lightning came, proclaiming

That the earth had given painless birth

and that her babes were nursing at the breasts of clouds.

Look how the earth is laughing, look how soft

her cheeks, just yesterday so hard.

The beds are draped in coats woven of threads

of white and red, interwoven by the clouds of heaven,

Adornment in a 13th century illuminated manuscript from Vierbo, Italy, of Ibn Gabirol's philosophical work "Keter Malkut." The British Library

To the eye, they look like bits of gold,

their backs resemble jaspers.

The pigeon, crane and swallow rise and boast

That they are better than the doves of the canals.

When they cock their heads and start to hop,

you almost think their feet are caught in chains,

And when the splendid sunlight shines on them,

they seem to put on colored neck rings.

At statue of Solomon Ibn Gabirol in Caesarea, Israel. Faigl.ladislav / Wikipedia

From “Vulture in a Cage: Poems by Solomon Ibn Gabirol,” translated from Hebrew and introduced by Raymond P. Scheindlin, Archipelago Books, 2016. Reprinted by permission of the publisher

Here is a reason to feel optimistic about everything: It finally rained in Israel and plentifully, so the landscape is looking lush, despite depredations of drought and fire