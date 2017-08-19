Israeli Artist Shy Abady Explores the Failure of Modern Judaism
An exhibition of portraits that features lesser known or errant offspring in Jewish history positions the ‘Arab Jew’ as the necessary extreme of the dynasty
Something interesting happens to an art gallery when it’s located in a place like the Schechter Gallery in Tel...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1