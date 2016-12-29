Israeli Gasoline Prices to Rise 3.3% Saturday Night

Israeli motorists will be ushering in 2017 by paying 3.3% more for gasoline, as the maximum self-service price for 95 octane goes from 5.95 shekels to 6.16 shekels per liter ($1.60, or $6.07 per gallon) at midnight Saturday into Sunday.

Full-service customers will pay 19 agorot per liter more than for self-service. Prices include value added tax, which is charged throughout the country except in the resort city of Eilat in the south.

The year 2016 saw gasoline prices rise 6.6%; the 3.3% counts for 2017. The maximum price set by the government is based in part on European fuel prices, priced in dollars, at the end of the month before the change. In late December, those prices went up 13.3%, pushing up retail gasoline prices in Israel in turn.

There was no appreciable change in the shekel-dollar exchange rate over the past month to affect the price. Taxes represent 64% of what Israelis will now be paying at the pump.