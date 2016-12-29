Business in Brief: Wertheim Heirs Win License for Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank

The Bank of Israel said Wednesday it awarded a temporary banking license to Dudi and Dorit Wertheim that will let them hold on to the 20% stake in Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank they are inheriting. The central bank had initially said it would not grant them a license after their father, Muzi Wertheim, died four months ago because they were expected to sell the stake to meet the terms of the Business Concentration Law. The license is in force until December 10, 2019, the deadline for the Wertheim’s to choose whether to sell the shares or retain their father’s other holdings, mainly the Israeli Coca-Cola bottler. Meanwhile, Mizrahi-Tefahot said its board approved an early-retirement offer for 300 employees through 2021. The bank said it would take a 300-million-shekel ($78 million) charge but estimated that the cutbacks would save around 70 million shekels in annual operating costs. Mizrahi shares closed up 0.6% at 56.25 shekels. (Michael Rochvarger)

Castro takes 50% in discount apparel retailer Urbanica

The fashion retailer Castro said Wednesday it signed an agreement to take a 50% stake in the up-and-coming apparel chain Urbanica in exchange for a 90-million-shekel ($23.5 million) cash injection into the company. The deal comes four months after Castro bought a 26.4% stake in a sister group, the Hoodies chain of stores, at a company valuation of 356 million shekels. Both retailers have the same shareholders, who include the supermodel Bar Refaeli and her mother Tzipi, but one Hoodies shareholder had objected to including Urbanica in the first deal immediately. Modeled after the UK discount apparel retailer Primark, Urbanica has just five stores right now with 2016 sales of about 120 million shekels. But Gabi Rotter, Castro’s CEO and controlling shareholder, said he planned to add 10 more Urbanica outlets over the next three years. Castro shares finished 2.9% higher at 111.60 shekels. (Eran Azran)

MirLand shares return to trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

MirLand, the Russian real estate investment company tycoon Eliezer Fishman lost to creditors, made a quiet debut on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange last week and has risen more than 38% in heavy trading in five sessions. MirLand was nearly crushed under 1 billion shekels ($259 million) of debt thanks to the collapse of the Russian economy and ruble. In a debt-for-equity swap, the debt was slashed to 180 million shekels, its was delisted from the London AIM market and bondholders ended up with 80% of the shares. The coupon on MirLand’s bonds due in 2021-23 is just 1% but they are trading at about 8%. The bondholders are anxious to sell their stock, but there are also buyers who see a future in the slimmed-down company, among them Analyst, which has accumulated an 8.7% stake, and Eyal Fishman, Eliezer’s son. MirLand shares ended up 6.2% at 180 shekels on Wednesday. (Michael Rochvarger)

Shares take sudden turn higher late in the day

After treading water most of the session, Tel Aviv stocks took a sudden turn higher on Wednesday to end moderately up in heavy trading. Some of the gains were lost on a lower opening on Wall Street, but the TA-25 and TA-100 indexes still finished more than 0.2% higher at 1,478.96 and 1,289.31 points, respectively. Turnover reached 1.67 billion shekels ($430 million). Bezeq continued to rally and was the day’s most active share, ending 2.6% higher at 7.35 shekels, despite growing protests over a tentative government decision to let the company remove barriers between its business units. Israel Chemicals jumped 3.5% to 15.80 and its parent company, the Israel Corporation, added 3.9% to 38.20. Blue-chip losers were led down by Perrigo’s 2% decline to 324.30. Tech shares were relatively weak, with TowerJazz ending down 1.4% at 74.15 and Opko Health shedding 2.1% to 44.84. Israel Discount bank said it planned to raise 500 million shekels in a coco issue. (Guy Erez)