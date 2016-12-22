JNF Names Alex Hefetz Acting CEO

The management committee representing the Jewish National Fund’s board of directors has named Alex Hefetz as acting CEO.

Hefetz will start on January 1. He is currently CEO of Himnuta, a JNF real-estate subsidiary.

JNF sources said the decision is intended to keep outgoing CEO Meir Shpigler from making decisions. Shpigler is due to leave the post on January 31, but will lose his authority once Hefetz begins work.

There was an uproar within the JNF earlier this year after it emerged that Shpigler had hired a private investigations firm to spy on employees.

Under Shpigler’s arrangement with the JNF, his severance package equals 12 monthly salaries, about half a million shekels.

Last week, the JNF board voted to set up a committee to find a new CEO.

Hefetz has an MBA from Harvard Business School.