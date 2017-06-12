Israel Conference on Peace: Abbas Urges Netanyahu to Seize Opportunity for Peace Under Trump
The third annual Israel Conference on Peace focuses on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution
Bennett: 'Better a united Jerusalem than a diplomatic accord'
Herzog: I still believe that a breakthrough could lead to peace in region
Abbas: I'm willing to meet and negotiate with Netanyahu at any time
Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace is taking place in Tel Aviv on Monday for the third year, with panels and speeches focusing on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution.
A message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was broadcast during the conference, in which he called on Israel to end the occupation. Participants include President Reuven Rivlin, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Isaac Herzog, Knesset Member Tzipi Livni and Joint Arab List leader Ayman Odeh.
Education Minister Naftali Bennett told Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace on Monday that he prefers a "united Jerusalem to a diplomatic accord," and was met with jeers from the audience.
Bennett responded by telling audience members that they should let him talk "as you would let [Marwan] Barghouti talk," referencing the jailed Palestinian leader and militant.
Bennett said that the "left does not have a monopoly on peace," he said, adding that "In contrast to what you think, peace is reached not through concessions and ceding land, but from strength… I want peace just as much as you, but I want a right wing peace.
"We've been condemned to living alongside the Palestinians. There's no love lost between us, but they aren’t going anywhere and we aren’t going anywhere," he said.