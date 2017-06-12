Live Updates

Israel Conference on Peace: Ending the Occupation Will Improve Israel's Ties With Europe, EU Official Says

Prominent Haredi MK: I'm left-leaning but won't join leftists because they sit with Reform Jews ■ Opposition head: Controlling another people is ruining Israel ■ Rivlin: Decision on the future may tear us apart

Opposition leader Isaac Herzog and Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy at Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace, June 12, 2017.
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog and Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy at Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace, June 12, 2017. Olivier Fitoussi

Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace is taking place in Tel Aviv on Monday for the third year, with panels and speeches focusing on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution.

A message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was broadcast during the conference, in which he called on Israel to end the occupation.  Participants include President Reuven Rivlin, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Isaac Herzog, Knesset Member Tzipi Livni and Joint Arab List leader Ayman Odeh.

Israeli Arab lawmaker: 'We're further than ever from an Israeli-Palestinian deal'

Lawmaker Ahmed Tibi (Joint Arab List) dismissed claims of progress in talks between Israelis and Palestinians, saying that “we are further than ever” from an agreement.

“I heard Defense Minister Lieberman say recently that we are closer than ever to an agreement,” Tibi said in a panel discussion at the Haaretz conference on “the ultimate deal for solving the conflict.”

“I can tell you, and I would claim that I know what's happening: We are further than ever from an Israeli-Palestinian agreement, despite the visits by President Trump [to Jerusalem and Bethlehem] and the meetings that took place. Our role as a minority is to say on every platform without embarrassment, ‘enough of the occupation.’”

Tibi called the occupation “messianic” and said that there are only two parties in the Knesset that say so – his Joint Arab List faction and the left-wing Meretz party – but not the Zionist Union or Yesh Atid, which are also in the opposition.

For his part, in conversation with Haaretz columnist Israel Harel, Joint Arab List chairman Ayman Odeh said: “The Jews exercised their right to self-determination in 1948. In negotiations, you [shouldn't] talk about the national rights of the Jews, but rather you need to talk about the national rights of the Palestinian people that have not yet been exercised.”

