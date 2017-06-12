Live Updates

Israel Conference on Peace: Ending the Occupation Will Improve Israel's Ties With Europe, EU Official Says

Prominent Haredi MK: I'm left-leaning but won't join leftists because they sit with Reform Jews ■ Opposition head: Controlling another people is ruining Israel ■ Rivlin: Decision on the future may tear us apart

Opposition leader Isaac Herzog and Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy at Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace, June 12, 2017.
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog and Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy at Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace, June 12, 2017. Olivier Fitoussi

Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace is taking place in Tel Aviv on Monday for the third year, with panels and speeches focusing on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution.

A message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was broadcast during the conference, in which he called on Israel to end the occupation.  Participants include President Reuven Rivlin, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Isaac Herzog, Knesset Member Tzipi Livni and Joint Arab List leader Ayman Odeh.

Prominent Haredi MK: I'm left-leaning but won't join leftists because they sit with Reform Jews

Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism), the ultra-Orthodox chairman of the Knesset's Finance Committee, told Haaretz editor-in-chief Aluf Benn that although he is left-leaning, he will not join forces with the left because they "sit with Reform Jews."

Speaking to Benn, Gafni said: “[People] always ask me at lectures of this kind: ‘From a diplomatic standpoint, you tend more to the left. Why don't you go with them?’”

“It’s because you [the left] are sitting with the Reform Jews,” Gafni continued, in a reference to representatives of Reform Judaism.

“I sit with everyone in the Knesset, but I don’t sit with the Reform,” Gafni said. “For me the Reform are the most difficult problem. It's the most serious harm to the Jewish people. I don't like the legislation that this government is presenting on all kinds of right-wing subjects, I really don't.”

Gafni went on to explain: “If I could, I would have voted against [right-wing legislation], but I have no ally. I have no one on the left who would say: ‘On what's most precious to you, we are with you through fire and water.’”

