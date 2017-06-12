Live Updates

Israel Conference on Peace: Ending the Occupation Will Improve Israel's Ties With Europe, EU Official Says

Prominent Haredi MK: I'm left-leaning but won't join leftists because they sit with Reform Jews ■ Opposition head: Controlling another people is ruining Israel ■ Rivlin: Decision on the future may tear us apart

Opposition leader Isaac Herzog and Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy at Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace, June 12, 2017. Olivier Fitoussi

Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace is taking place in Tel Aviv on Monday for the third year, with panels and speeches focusing on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution.

A message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was broadcast during the conference, in which he called on Israel to end the occupation.  Participants include President Reuven Rivlin, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Isaac Herzog, Knesset Member Tzipi Livni and Joint Arab List leader Ayman Odeh.

Tzipi Livni: Settlement construction is 'creating future problems'

Lawmaker Tzipi Livni, the no. 2 in the Zionist Union, slammed settlement construction in the West Bank, saying it does not contribute to peace and is creating future problems.

Speaking to Haaretz’s Ravit Hecht, Livni said the settlements, "certainly the new ones and new construction, are part of the vision of a Greater Land of Israel," a reference to those seeking to annex the West Bank. "It is not connected to peace. It is only creating problems for the future."

Responding to a question about the difference between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Naftali Bennett, the leader of the Habayit Hayehudi party, Livni said: "Israel's glass ceiling at the moment is Bennett permits," implying that Bennett is constraining progress in the peace process.

"Netanyahu calls it his 'base.' As long as that's Netanyahu's glass ceiling, nothing significant will happen. If Netanyahu decides or is led to take decisions by the U.S. administration, that will be the choice. Netanyahu is always signaling a left turn, comes to an intersection, and turns right," Livni said.

Livni also commented on reports over the past several days in Haaretz about a 2014 framework document that then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry sought to develop.

Livni, who was Israel's justice minister in 2014 with special responsibility for negotiations with the Palestinians, said: "All of the things that you are hearing today are really a retreat by Netanyahu from those same understandings that he had reached. He will argue that it's not him but rather the Americans, but believe me, every letter was acceptable to him."

