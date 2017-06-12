Live Updates

Israel Conference on Peace: Ending the Occupation Will Improve Israel's Ties With Europe, EU Official Says

Prominent Haredi MK: I'm left-leaning but won't join leftists because they sit with Reform Jews ■ Opposition head: Controlling another people is ruining Israel ■ Rivlin: Decision on the future may tear us apart

Opposition leader Isaac Herzog and Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy at Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace, June 12, 2017.
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog and Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy at Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace, June 12, 2017. Olivier Fitoussi

Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace is taking place in Tel Aviv on Monday for the third year, with panels and speeches focusing on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution.

A message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was broadcast during the conference, in which he called on Israel to end the occupation.  Participants include President Reuven Rivlin, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Isaac Herzog, Knesset Member Tzipi Livni and Joint Arab List leader Ayman Odeh.

Herzog: Controlling another people is ruining Israel

A discussion between Labor chairman Isaac Herzog and Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy escalated into a shouting match when Levy accused Herzog of always ignoring the occupation and talking only about "what's good for Israel." 

"I would expect a moral dialogue," Levy said. 

"I wouldn't expect anything else from someone who called IDF pilots war criminals," Herzog replied.

"Five-hundred women killed isn't a war crime?" Levy shouted, referring to the casualties of the 2014 Gaza war.

"We ceaselessly talk about controlling another people," Herzog retorted. 

The opposition leader accused Levy of "hurling all the blame at the State of Israel without realizing that on the other side, [the Palestinians] don't deal with their own flaws. You're only justifying them."

Herzog said that unilateral withdrawal from the West Bank would be "a national disaster" but also said that the "settlements are of unreasonable size" and that "control over another people is ruining Israel." 

He further said that the Maaleh Adumim settlement and the Etzion bloc would remain a part of Israel under a future peace agreement "because they are essential for the security of Israel's center," but added that the Palestinians would be given other land instead.

