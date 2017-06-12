Live Updates

Israel Conference on Peace: Ending the Occupation Will Improve Israel's Ties With Europe, EU Official Says

Prominent Haredi MK: I'm left-leaning but won't join leftists because they sit with Reform Jews ■ Opposition head: Controlling another people is ruining Israel ■ Rivlin: Decision on the future may tear us apart

Opposition leader Isaac Herzog and Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy at Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace, June 12, 2017.
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog and Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy at Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace, June 12, 2017. Olivier Fitoussi

Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace is taking place in Tel Aviv on Monday for the third year, with panels and speeches focusing on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution.

A message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was broadcast during the conference, in which he called on Israel to end the occupation.  Participants include President Reuven Rivlin, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Isaac Herzog, Knesset Member Tzipi Livni and Joint Arab List leader Ayman Odeh.

EU representative: Ending the occupation will improve Israel's ties with Europe

European Union representative Nick Westcott said that Israel could improve its ties with the EU by ending the occupation.

"The occupation comes with obligations under international law," said Westcott, managing director for the Middle East and North Africa at the European External Action Service, European Union.

He said that the one point he agrees on with U.S. President Donald Trump is that "the time is as good at it'll ever be" to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He said the EU will offer a unique privileged partnership to Israel if the sides reach a peace deal based on the Oslo accords.

