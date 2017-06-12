Israel Conference on Peace: Ending the Occupation Will Improve Israel's Ties With Europe, EU Official Says

18:18

Far-right lawmaker Smotrich says wouldn't give Palestinians vote if Israel annexed West Bank

Commenting on his proposal that would have Israel annex the West Bank, lawmaker Bezalel Smotrich (Habayit Hayehudi) said he would not give the Palestinians living there the right to vote as part of the plan.

“There is no place in the world, no perspective or basic assumption that would cause a country to commit suicide, including civil suicide by granting the right to vote,” the far-right lawmaker said.

Smotrich, who was a panelist on the topic of “The Ultimate Deal for Solving the Conflict,” responded to critics: “You are to decide what democracy is? You are to decide what apartheid is? I will give [the Palestinians] many more rights than what they would have in any of the agreements that anyone would imagine, more than what they have today in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority.”

Zehava Galon, the chairwoman of the left-wing Meretz party, was highly critical of the organizers of the Haaretz Conference on Peace for inviting Smotrich. “What got into your heads to invite a supporter of apartheid and ethnic cleansing?” she asked.

Referring to the late and virulently anti-Arab founder of the Kach movement, Meir Kahane, Galon remarked: “Would you have invited Kahane to appear at the conference? Why? Because it generates traffic and ratings? Someone who was a symbol of extremism yesterday becomes the center tomorrow. Smotrich is a screaming red line. Such people who support ethnic cleansing must not be given legitimacy. It's not purism. We don't legitimize racism. Ever. We need to stand by our principles.”

Commenting on the right-wing representatives' proposals to resolve the conflict with the Palestinians, Galon said: “The right has no solution to the conflict.”

“For close to a decade, Netanyahu has been touting the concept here of managing the conflict, but the conflict is managing him,” she said. “Even that is preferable to the spectrum of solutions that the government is offering us today, solutions that range between baseless and monstrous, between Bennett's utopian version for Bosnia, which is annexation of the territories, to the new invention from your new friend here, which is annexation of the territories and democracy without the right to vote, from the school of thought of Knesset member Bezalel Smotrich.”