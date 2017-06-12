Live Updates

Israel Conference on Peace: Ending the Occupation Will Improve Israel's Ties With Europe, EU Official Says

Prominent Haredi MK: I'm left-leaning but won't join leftists because they sit with Reform Jews ■ Opposition head: Controlling another people is ruining Israel ■ Rivlin: Decision on the future may tear us apart

Opposition leader Isaac Herzog and Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy at Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace, June 12, 2017.
Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace is taking place in Tel Aviv on Monday for the third year, with panels and speeches focusing on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution.

A message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was broadcast during the conference, in which he called on Israel to end the occupation.  Participants include President Reuven Rivlin, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Isaac Herzog, Knesset Member Tzipi Livni and Joint Arab List leader Ayman Odeh.

Minister Katz: Israel has no policy for Gaza, only decisions

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz said that "Israel has no policy for Gaza, only decisions," after being asked about the decision to reduce the electricity supply to the enclave.

On Sunday, the narrow security cabinet decided to accept the request of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and reduce the supply of electricity to the Gaza Strip. Full story 

 

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz at Haaretz's Israel Conference for Peace, June 12, 2017.
