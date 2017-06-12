Live Updates

Israel Conference on Peace: Ending the Occupation Will Improve Israel's Ties With Europe, EU Official Says

Prominent Haredi MK: I'm left-leaning but won't join leftists because they sit with Reform Jews ■ Opposition head: Controlling another people is ruining Israel ■ Rivlin: Decision on the future may tear us apart

By
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog and Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy at Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace, June 12, 2017. Olivier Fitoussi

Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace is taking place in Tel Aviv on Monday for the third year, with panels and speeches focusing on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution.

A message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was broadcast during the conference, in which he called on Israel to end the occupation.  Participants include President Reuven Rivlin, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Isaac Herzog, Knesset Member Tzipi Livni and Joint Arab List leader Ayman Odeh.

Rivlin: Decision on Israel's future looms - and it may tear us apart

President Reuven Rivlin said that sooner or later Israel will have to make a decision on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and warned it could tear Israeli society apart.

Rivlin said that the dispute between the right and left comes down to "our ability to live here safely versus our existence as a democratic state," and urged each side to stop trying to delegitimize the other.

He also warned against the erosion of the country's democracy, arguing against persecuting Israel in the international arena. Full story

President Reuven Rivlin at Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace, June 12, 2017. Olivier Fitoussi
  1. 1

