Israel Conference on Peace: Abbas Urges Netanyahu to Seize Opportunity for Peace Under Trump
The third annual Israel Conference on Peace focuses on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution
Bennett: 'Better a united Jerusalem than a diplomatic accord'
Herzog: I still believe that a breakthrough could lead to peace in region
Abbas: I'm willing to meet and negotiate with Netanyahu at any time
Editorial: A new way to delay negotiations
Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace is taking place in Tel Aviv on Monday for the third year, with panels and speeches focusing on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution.
A message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was broadcast during the conference, in which he called on Israel to end the occupation. Participants include President Reuven Rivlin, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Isaac Herzog, Knesset Member Tzipi Livni and Joint Arab List leader Ayman Odeh.
The six leading candidates for Labor Party leadership – incumbent chairman Isaac Herzog, MK Amir Peretz, MK Omer Bar-Lev, Avi Gabbay, and Amiram Levin – are holding a debate.
The moderator, journalist Raviv Drucker, asked Herzog about Haaretz's report that he met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi in Cairo, alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Herzog said the summit was part of a foundation for a regional peace move. "We can reach a breakthrough that would change history, I was convinced of it then, and I still am today."