Israel Conference on Peace: Abbas Urges Netanyahu to Seize Opportunity for Peace Under Trump
The third annual Israel Conference on Peace focuses on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution
Bennett: 'Better a united Jerusalem than a diplomatic accord'
Herzog: I still believe that a breakthrough could lead to peace in region
Abbas: I'm willing to meet and negotiate with Netanyahu at any time
Editorial: A new way to delay negotiations
Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace is taking place in Tel Aviv on Monday for the third year, with panels and speeches focusing on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution.
A message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was broadcast during the conference, in which he called on Israel to end the occupation. Participants include President Reuven Rivlin, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Isaac Herzog, Knesset Member Tzipi Livni and Joint Arab List leader Ayman Odeh.
Netanyahu is doing everything he can to buy time by adding new obstacles and conditions that cannot be met, today's Haaretz Editorial says. Full story