Live Updates

Israel Conference on Peace: Abbas Urges Netanyahu to Seize Opportunity for Peace Under Trump

The third annual Israel Conference on Peace focuses on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution

By
comments Print Subscribe now
Powered by Go-Live

Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace is taking place in Tel Aviv on Monday for the third year, with panels and speeches focusing on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution.

A message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was broadcast during the conference, in which he called on Israel to end the occupation.  Participants include President Reuven Rivlin, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Isaac Herzog, Knesset Member Tzipi Livni and Joint Arab List leader Ayman Odeh.

Abbas: I'm willing to meet and negotiate with Netanyahu at any time

In a recorded speech for Monday's Israel Conference on Peace, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will urge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to miss the opportunity to achieve peace currently presented by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Abbas will reiterate his position that he is willing to meet Netanyahu at any time, in order to reach an understanding on concrete steps that can be taken to resolve the issues standing in the way of ending the occupation and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Full story
 

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral