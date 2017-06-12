Israel Conference on Peace: Abbas Urges Netanyahu to Seize Opportunity for Peace Under Trump
The third annual Israel Conference on Peace focuses on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution
Bennett: 'Better a united Jerusalem than a diplomatic accord'
Herzog: I still believe that a breakthrough could lead to peace in region
Abbas: I'm willing to meet and negotiate with Netanyahu at any time
Editorial: A new way to delay negotiations
Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace is taking place in Tel Aviv on Monday for the third year, with panels and speeches focusing on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two state solution.
A message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was broadcast during the conference, in which he called on Israel to end the occupation. Participants include President Reuven Rivlin, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Isaac Herzog, Knesset Member Tzipi Livni and Joint Arab List leader Ayman Odeh.
In a recorded speech for Monday's Israel Conference on Peace, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will urge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to miss the opportunity to achieve peace currently presented by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Abbas will reiterate his position that he is willing to meet Netanyahu at any time, in order to reach an understanding on concrete steps that can be taken to resolve the issues standing in the way of ending the occupation and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Full story