Israel Conference on Peace: Abbas Urges Netanyahu to Seize Opportunity for Peace Under Trump

11:07

Bennett: 'Better a united Jerusalem than a diplomatic accord'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett told Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace on Monday that he prefers a "united Jerusalem to a diplomatic accord," and was met with jeers from the audience.

Bennett responded by telling audience members that they should let him talk "as you would let [Marwan] Barghouti talk," referencing the jailed Palestinian leader and militant.

Bennett said that the "left does not have a monopoly on peace," he said, adding that "In contrast to what you think, peace is reached not through concessions and ceding land, but from strength… I want peace just as much as you, but I want a right wing peace.

"We've been condemned to living alongside the Palestinians. There's no love lost between us, but they aren’t going anywhere and we aren’t going anywhere," he said.