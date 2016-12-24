No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains
U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.
-
Obama's UN vote: Too little, too late
-
Security Council punch humiliates Netanyahu
-
Kerry to present his vision for two-state solution
-
Analysis: UNSC resolution won't have practical repercussions on Israel in short term
>> Get all updates on Israel, Palestinians and the U.S.: Download our App, sign up to Breaking News Alerts, and Subscribe
Security Council Punch Knocks Netanyahu Down From Hubris to Humiliation
The prime minister recruited Trump against Obama but the gambit blew up in his face, just as it did in the Iran deal.