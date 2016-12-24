No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains
U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.
-
Analysis: Why the Palestinians are jubilant and Israel is spooked
-
Israel attacks Obama: U.S. administration shows its true face
-
Obama's UN vote: Too little, too late
-
Security Council punch humiliates Netanyahu
>> Get all updates on Israel, Palestinians and the U.S.: Download our App, sign up to Breaking News Alerts, and Subscribe
Analysis: Why the Palestinians are jubilant and Israel is spooked
The fresh support the Palestinians received from the Security Council could cause the prosecution in International Criminal Court to dare to move ahead from a preliminary examination to an investigation on the Israeli settlements.