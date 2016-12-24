No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains
U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.
Understanding the UN resolution on Israeli settlements: What are the immediate ramifications?
Analysis: The Security Council resolution will not have any practical repercussions on Israel in the short term. It does not include any coercive mechanisms or sanctions on those who do not implement it, other than the quarterly reports by the UN Secretary General to the council on the status of building in the settlements.
The resolution was passed under Section 6 of the UN Charter, which means that it is non-binding and constitutes a public declaration of purpose and a recommendation only. It is a diplomatic message to Israel that encapsulates the international consensus regarding settlements.
For the resolution to be binding and to enable enforcement or the imposition of sanctions, by the international community, it would need to be passed under Section 7 of the UN Charter. (Barak Ravid)