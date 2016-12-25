No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains
U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.
President-elect Donald Trump condemned the UN resolution on settlements, writing on Twitter: "The big loss yesterday for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace. Too bad, but we will get it done anyway!"
The big loss yesterday for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace.Too bad, but we will get it done anyway!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2016