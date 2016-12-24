No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains

23.12.2016 | 21:33

Samantha Power: UNSC reaffirmed consensus that settlements have no legal validity

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power said following the vote that "Today the Security Council reaffirmed its established consensus that the settlements have no legal validity."

She noted Barak Obama has been the only U.S. president since 1967 during whose tenure a UN Security Council resolution on settlements hasn't been passed.

"Further settlement activity is in no way necessary for the security of Israel," Amb. Samantha Power says

"The United States has been sending a message that the settlements must stop privately and publicly for nearly five decades," she said.

"One cannot simultaneously champion expanding Israeli settlements and champion a viable two state solution that would end the conflict. One had to make a choice between settlements and separation."

Power said that the U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it reflects facts on the ground and is consistent with U.S. policy.

She said that the U.S. didn't vote in favor because the resolution is too narrowly focused on settlements. Even if every single settlement is dismantled, peace won't be achieve without both sides' cooperation, she said.

"We wouldn’t have let it pass had it not addressed counterproductive actions by the Palestinians ," she said.

