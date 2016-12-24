No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains
U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.
Obama's UN vote: Too little, too late
Security Council punch humiliates Netanyahu
Kerry to present his vision for two-state solution
Analysis: UNSC resolution won't have practical repercussions on Israel in short term
Netanyahu: 'Obama colluded against Israel' at the United Nations
Israel rejects the UN Security Council's anti-settlement resolution out of hand and has no intention of abiding by it, the Prime Minister’s Bureau said late Friday night.
"The Obama administration not only failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at the UN, it colluded with it behind the scenes," the statement accused Obama.