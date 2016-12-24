No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains
U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.
-
Obama's UN vote: Too little, too late
-
Security Council punch humiliates Netanyahu
-
Kerry to present his vision for two-state solution
-
Analysis: UNSC resolution won't have practical repercussions on Israel in short term
>> Get all updates on Israel, Palestinians and the U.S.: Download our App, sign up to Breaking News Alerts, and Subscribe
Kerry: UN resolution rightly condemns 'incitement and settlement activity
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry also commented on the resolution Friday, saying that it rightly condemns "incitement and settlement activity." Kerry also called on both sides to advance a two-state solution.