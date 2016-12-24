No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains
U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.
Netanyahu cancels Ukrainian PM's visit to Israel over Security Council vote
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to cancel a visit by Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, who was scheduled to arrive in Israel in the coming week.
A senior official in Jerusalem noted that the decision was taken in light of Ukraine's vote in favor of Friday's United Nations Security Council resolution critical of Israel's settlement policy.