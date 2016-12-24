No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains

U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, tonight at the Security Council
U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, tonight at the Security Council C-SPAN, UNTV

Netanyahu: U.S. carried out underhanded, anti-Israel maneuver

In his first public reaction to the vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Obama administration has carried out an underhanded and an anti-Israel maneuver at the UN Security Council.

Netanyahu making his first public comments after the UN Security Council vote.
Netanyahu making his first public comments after the UN Security Council adopted an anti-Israel resolution, December 24, 2016. Ofer Vaknin

Netanyahu called the resolution "crazy" and assured the Israeli public that it would be overcome. Israel's relations with the United Nations, he said, would be reviewed, and as a first step, Israeli funding for UN institutions that he said were particularly hostile would be halted immediately.

