No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains
U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.
-
Abbas: World has spoken - the settlements are illegitimate
-
Trump: UN resolution 'will make peace harder. Too bad'
-
Analysis / It's the settlements, stupid: UN failure is entirely Netanyahu's
-
Netanyahu cancels Ukrainian PM's visit over UN vote
>> Get all updates on Israel, Palestinians and the U.S.: Download our App, sign up to Breaking News Alerts, and Subscribe
Abbas: World has spoken - the settlements are illegitimate
In his first public response following the UN Security Council vote on Israeli settlements, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the Security Council resolution "doesn’t solve the Palestinian problem, but it defines it."