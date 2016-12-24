No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains

U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, tonight at the Security Council
U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, tonight at the Security Council

Egypt's UN envoy: You can't doubt our position on Palestinian rights

Speaking after the vote, the Egyptian ambassador to the UN defended his government's decision to withdraw the draft resolution it had submitted to the Security Council only two days earlier.

He noted that Egypt withdrew the resolution for procedural reasons, against the backdrop of the pressure being exerted on it. He also slammed the ultimatum posed by New Zealand, Senegal, Malaysia and Venezuela, saying that it was unacceptable.

"You cannot cast doubt on Egypt's position regarding Palestinian rights. Egypt voted in favor of this resolution, based on a principled position on the Palestinian issue, one that cannot be doubted. We were the first to bear arms to defend Arab rights and the first to make peace with Israel, because we believe in peace," he said. 

