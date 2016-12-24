No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains
U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.
Israeli envoy: Security Council condemned Jewish people for building homes in Jewish state
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon accused the council after the vote of "condemning the state of Israel."
"You voted to condemn the Jewish people for building homes in the Jewish state," he said. "To prevent them from building homes in Jerusalem, the heart and soul of the Jewish people."
"Who gave you the right to deny our eternal right to Jerusalem," he said. "Would you ban the French from building in Paris?"
Invoking the Bible, he said the religious text holds "3000 years of history of the Jewish people in the land of Israel."
"No one can change the history," he said.