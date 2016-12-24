No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains

U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, tonight at the Security Council
AIPAC 'deeply disturbed' by U.S. abstention of anti-Settlement resolution

AIPAC responeded to the UN vote, saying it is "deeply disturbed by the failure of the Obama Administration to exercise its veto to prevent a destructive, one-sided, anti-Israel resolution from being enacted by the United Nations Security Council."

"AIPAC expresses its appreciation to President-elect Trump and the many Democratic and Republican Members of Congress who urged a veto of this resolution," the statement said.

