No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains
U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.
U.S. Senator McCain says the U.S. abstention in the UN vote on Israeli settlements makes U.S. "complicit in this outrageous attack" against Israel. (Reuters)