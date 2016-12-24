No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains
U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.
Senator Chuck Schumer to Obama: U.S. must veto resolution
The United States is considering not vetoing the UN Security Council vote on the Israeli settlements and abstaining from it, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer implied in a statement he published, in which he detailed a conversation he had with White House officials.
“I have spoken directly to the Administration as recently as this morning, and in the strongest terms possible urged them to veto this resolution," Schumer's statement said. "An abstention is not good enough. The Administration must veto this resolution."