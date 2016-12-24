No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains
U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.
U.S. Jewish groups urge Obama to veto settlement motion
Jewish American groups urge Obama to veto the UN Security Council resolution on the Israeli settlements.
Labeling the motion "a one-sided, anti-Israel resolution," AIPAC said in a statement that "the UN is not the proper venue for a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict… The United States must continue to oppose these harmful efforts at the U.N. and exercise its veto."
The Conference of Presidents also issued a statement, calling on Obama to "immediately announce that the United States will veto the resolution."
"This resolution is unacceptable on many grounds including that it is another end-run by Chairman Abbas to avoid the responsibilities inherent in direct and meaningful negotiations," the statement said. "There is no positive outcome from the passage of this resolution."