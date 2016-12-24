No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains

U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.

By
U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, tonight at the Security Council
U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, tonight at the Security Council C-SPAN, UNTV

UN Security Council to vote on resolution against Israeli settlements

The UN Security Council is expected to vote on Friday on a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements.

The vote is to take place at 2 P.M. EST (9 P.M. Israel time). 

The decision was made following a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York between the envoys of New Zealand, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal. The four states were signed on the resolution that Egypt had submitted before ultimately asking to postpone the vote on Thursday due to Israeli pressure.

The four states told Egypt on Thursday that if it did not clarify whether it planned to call a vote on the draft  resolution, then they reserved the right to move ahead with the vote. 

  1. 1

