No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains

23.12.2016 | 18:56

Obama administration rejects Israeli accusations: U.S. not involved in resolution

UN Security Council to vote on resolution against Israeli settlements on FridayU.S. officials rejected the Israeli accusations that the Obama administration was behind the Security Council resolution, saying that the U.S. was not involved in formulating the initiative or in promoting it.

“The administration was not involved in the formulation of the resolution or in advancing it,” the American officials said. “We have not communicated to any UN Security Council members how the United States would vote if the resolution comes before the UN Security Council.”

They stressed that the draft resolution was an Egyptian initiative from the start and the Egyptians were the ones who “authored it, circulated it, and submitted it for a vote on Wednesday evening before asking for a delay and subsequently removing their sponsorship. A group of other Security Council members, not including the United States, is now moving forward the Egyptian text,” the officials said.