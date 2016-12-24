No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains
U.S. didn’t veto the resolution because it's consistent with U.S. policy, Samantha Power says; Trump: 'Things will be different after Jan. 20'; Palestinian envoy: This is a step toward healing 70-year wound.
-
Obama's UN vote: Too little, too late
-
Security Council punch humiliates Netanyahu
-
Kerry to present his vision for two-state solution
-
Analysis: UNSC resolution won't have practical repercussions on Israel in short term
>> Get all updates on Israel, Palestinians and the U.S.: Download our App, sign up to Breaking News Alerts, and Subscribe
Israel's UN envoy calls on U.S. to veto Security Council resolution on settlements
Taking to Twitter on Friday, Israeli envoy to the UN Danny Danon called the resolution "a Palestinian initiative which is intended to harm Israel," and called on the U.S. "to stand by" Israel.
"We call on the U.S. to stand by us and we expect our greatest ally to continue with its long-standing policy and to veto this resolution," he said.
We call on the US to stand by us and we expect our greatest ally to continue with its long-standing policy and to veto this resolution.— Ambassador Danon (@dannydanon) December 23, 2016