No Veto: UN Security Council Adopts Anti-settlement Resolution; U.S. Abstains

23.12.2016 | 18:43

Israeli officials: Obama is abandoning Israel

Against the background of the decision to hold a vote on Friday and the assessment in Israel that the United States will allow the resolution to pass, rather than casting its veto, senior Israeli officials attacked U.S. President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry.

“Obama and Kerry are behind this shameful move in the United Nations,” the officials said.

“Obama could announce at any time that he intends casting a veto on the resolution, but instead he’s pushing it,” the officials added. “He is abandoning Israel and breaking a policy of decades to defend Israel in the UN.”

The senior official added that Obama and Kerry were carrying out the move in the UN “in cahoots with the Palestinians.” Obama, he said wants to impose a policy on President-elect Donald Trump, because he knows that Trump intends changing the policy of the U.S. on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, particularly as regards settlement.

“Obama is attempting to get a decision passed by the UN, despite knowing that it does not represent the policy of the next president,” the official said.