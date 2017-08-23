U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman Says Trump's Charlottesville Response 'Was Not Fine'

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump's reaction to events in Charlottesville.

Asked by a Channel 10 TV reporter about if Trump's response to events following a white supremacist rally was "fine," Friedman said, "I think that it was not fine," and added he would rather not comment any further on the matter.

Friedman also said Trump "is being treated unfairly by the media. I think he'll do a great job for America."

Trump had been sharply criticized for his initial comments blaming "many sides" for the violence in Charlottesville.

השגריר שטראמפ מינה לישראל דיוויד פרידמן אומר ל @NeriaKraus ב"הכל כלול" שתגובת הנשיא לאירועים בשרלוטסוויל לא הייתה בסדר. @sivanhakolkalul pic.twitter.com/4IPH5HPxHO — נדב איל Nadav Eyal (@NadavEyalDesk) August 23, 2017

One counterprotester was killed and dozens injured in a day of violence on August 12 when hundreds of right-wing protesters took to the streets against the removal of the statue of General Robert E. Lee, commander of the pro-slavery Confederate army in the U.S. Civil War.

After belatedly condemning right-wing racist elements a day later, Trump then doubled down on his Charlottesville statement, saying: "What about 'alt-left'? Do they have any semblance of guilt?"