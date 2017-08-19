Israeli Officer Lightly Wounded in West Bank Stabbing, Palestinian Assailant Shot Dead

Attacker shot after approaching border police officers at Tapuah Junction and pulling out a knife

File photo: Israeli security forces at Tapuah Junction in the West Bank, October 19, 2016.
File photo: Israeli security forces at Tapuah Junction in the West Bank, October 19, 2016. Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AP

An Israeli border police officer sustained light injuries on Saturday after a 17-year-old Palestinian approached a group of officers with a knife at Tapuah Junction in the West Bank.

The officers opened fire on the assailant as he drew a knife, killing him and injuring the officer. 

Emergency medical services were dispatched to the area and treated the officer who sustained an injury to his leg.

A week ago, a Palestinian woman stabbed a 31-year-old man near the Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem. The victim, an Arab man who the attacker mistook for a Jew, was lightly wounded and was evacuated by medical services to Hadassah University Hospital, Mount Scopus. The Palestinian attacker was arrested and transferred for interrogation.

