Israeli Newspapers Unified in Condemning Trump's Alt-right Whitewashing - Except for Adelson's
Condemnation of Trump's drawing of moral equivalence between Charlottesville neo-Nazis and counter-protesters was front-page news for all Israeli papers, except for Israel Hayom
Israel's Hebrew-language newspapers on Thursday were in relative unison in their condemnation of Trump's dark comparison of Charlotesville's neo-Nazi, KKK and white supremacist protestors and left-wing counter-protestors. Except for Sheldon Adelson's Israel Hayom, that is.
For the widely circulated Yedioth Ahronoth, a large sun-soaked Trump face was plastered on the front page, under the headline "Shame," while for the Adelson-funded Israel Hayom, the Trump statement was only worthy of a page-24 burial.
Newspaper Ma'ariv's front page called Trump out for his "presidential hug of the far-right," while Haaretz's front page headline read "Trump defends neo-Nazi marchers, shocking America."
Heather Haye was killed and dozens of counter-protestors were injured on Saturday when white supremacist James Alex Fields, 20, allegedly rammed his car into a group of counter-protestors.
