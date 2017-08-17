Israeli Newspapers Unified in Condemning Trump's Alt-right Whitewashing - Except for Adelson's

Israel's Hebrew-language newspapers on Thursday were in relative unison in their condemnation of Trump's dark comparison of Charlotesville's neo-Nazi, KKK and white supremacist protestors and left-wing counter-protestors. Except for Sheldon Adelson's Israel Hayom, that is.

>>Opinion: On a day that will live on in Infamy, Trump revelas his true dark heart>>

For the widely circulated Yedioth Ahronoth, a large sun-soaked Trump face was plastered on the front page, under the headline "Shame," while for the Adelson-funded Israel Hayom, the Trump statement was only worthy of a page-24 burial.

Yediot Ahronoth front page headline: "Shame," August 17, 2017.

Israel Hayom's page 24 headline: "Storm in the U.S."Trump, there are not good neo-Nazis," August 17, 2017.

>>Netanyahu's Revenge: Silence and Sidestep on Nazis in Charlottesville>>

Newspaper Ma'ariv's front page called Trump out for his "presidential hug of the far-right," while Haaretz's front page headline read "Trump defends neo-Nazi marchers, shocking America."

Maariv headline: "A presidential hug to the far-right," August 17, 2017.

Haaretz Hebrew edition headline: "Trump defends neo-Nazi marchers, shocks America," August 17, 2017.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

Heather Haye was killed and dozens of counter-protestors were injured on Saturday when white supremacist James Alex Fields, 20, allegedly rammed his car into a group of counter-protestors.