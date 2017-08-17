Israeli Newspapers Unified in Condemning Trump's Alt-right Whitewashing - Except for Adelson's

Condemnation of Trump's drawing of moral equivalence between Charlottesville neo-Nazis and counter-protesters was front-page news for all Israeli papers, except for Israel Hayom

Yediot Ahronoth front page headline: "Shame," August 17, 2017.
Israel's Hebrew-language newspapers on Thursday were in relative unison in their condemnation of Trump's dark comparison of Charlotesville's neo-Nazi, KKK and white supremacist protestors and left-wing counter-protestors. Except for Sheldon Adelson's Israel Hayom, that is.

>>Opinion: On a day that will live on in Infamy, Trump revelas his true dark heart>>

For the widely circulated Yedioth Ahronoth, a large sun-soaked Trump face was plastered on the front page, under the headline "Shame," while for the Adelson-funded Israel Hayom, the Trump statement was only worthy of a page-24 burial.

Israel Hayom's page 24 headline: "Storm in the U.S."Trump, there are not good neo-Nazis," August 17, 2017.

>>Netanyahu's Revenge: Silence and Sidestep on Nazis in Charlottesville>>

Newspaper Ma'ariv's front page called Trump out for his "presidential hug of the far-right," while Haaretz's front page headline read "Trump defends neo-Nazi marchers, shocking America."

Maariv headline: "A presidential hug to the far-right," August 17, 2017.
Haaretz Hebrew edition headline: "Trump defends neo-Nazi marchers, shocks America," August 17, 2017.

Heather Haye was killed and dozens of counter-protestors were injured on Saturday when white supremacist James Alex Fields, 20, allegedly rammed his car into a group of counter-protestors.

